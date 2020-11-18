State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Kellogg worth $25,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 2.6% during the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Kellogg by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Kellogg by 1.4% during the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

NYSE:K opened at $66.32 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.18 and a 200 day moving average of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $5,550,811.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 516,667 shares of company stock valued at $34,003,521 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.