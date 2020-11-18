State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 820 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,484 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $25,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 396.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS stock opened at $119.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.35 and its 200-day moving average is $139.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.22. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total value of $249,452.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,909,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 19,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $2,680,314.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,905,022. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.93.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.