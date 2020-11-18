State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 2,510 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,622,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $31,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 63.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 695,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,681,000 after buying an additional 269,014 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 206.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 851,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after buying an additional 573,112 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 344,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 30.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 142,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 33,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMB. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

