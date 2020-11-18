Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $28.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.37.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

NYSE:SPR opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $92.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.00.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 85.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 635,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after buying an additional 293,814 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 105.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 24,223 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 372,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 9.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 50,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 379.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 58,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 46,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.