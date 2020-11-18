Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $28.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.31% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.37.
NYSE:SPR opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $92.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.00.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 85.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 635,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after buying an additional 293,814 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 105.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 24,223 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 372,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 9.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 50,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 379.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 58,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 46,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.
About Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.
