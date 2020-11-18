Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Short Interest Up 190.0% in October

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 190.0% from the October 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:SPMTF opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Spearmint Resources has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05.
About Spearmint Resources
