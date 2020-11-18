S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,422 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of S&P Global worth $111,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,765,430,000 after acquiring an additional 136,790 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 7.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,237 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 16.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,324,000 after purchasing an additional 504,741 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $869,474,000 after purchasing an additional 26,469 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,757,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE:SPGI opened at $336.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $379.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $346.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.98. The stock has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.92.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.