Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS.

Sohu.com stock opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Sohu.com has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $751.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.39.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SOHU. Citigroup increased their price target on Sohu.com from $10.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Sohu.com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sohu.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.77.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

Earnings History for Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

