Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS.

Sohu.com stock opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Sohu.com has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $751.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.39.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SOHU. Citigroup increased their price target on Sohu.com from $10.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Sohu.com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sohu.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.77.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.