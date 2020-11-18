SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. SmileDirectClub updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

SDC stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a PE ratio of -6.14. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.62.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $127,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David B. Katzman bought 1,278,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $10,314,509.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 1,976,260 shares of company stock worth $15,934,156 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

