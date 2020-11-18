Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.89% and a negative net margin of 633.61%.

Shares of Sintx Technologies stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.01. Sintx Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Sintx Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

