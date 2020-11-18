Short Interest in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Decreases By 77.9%

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a decrease of 77.9% from the October 15th total of 583,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XTNT. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xtant Medical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,248,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,666 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Xtant Medical by 243.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,916 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 121,916 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtant Medical in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 89,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 20,307 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN XTNT opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Xtant Medical has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01.

Xtant Medical Company Profile

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DMB Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

