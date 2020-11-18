Short Interest in UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Declines By 80.0%

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj stock opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.08.

UPMMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DNB Markets raised shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, distribution, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

