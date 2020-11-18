Short Interest in Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Grows By 200.7%

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 200.7% from the October 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of RVSDF stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. Riverside Resources has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20.

Riverside Resources Company Profile

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, Longrose, Pichette, and High Lake Greenstone Belt projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

