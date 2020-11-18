Short Interest in Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Grows By 200.7%

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 200.7% from the October 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of RVSDF stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. Riverside Resources has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20.
Riverside Resources Company Profile
