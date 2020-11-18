Short Interest in Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Expands By 210.2%

Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 210.2% from the October 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BLCN stock opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $37.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the third quarter worth $75,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the third quarter valued at $456,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 58.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

