Short Interest in Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Expands By 200.0%

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:PGENY opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35. Pigeon has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12 and a beta of -0.11.

Get Pigeon alerts:

Pigeon Company Profile

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, elder care products, etc. in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Baby & Mother Care Business, Child Care Service Business, Health & Elder Care Business, Overseas Business, China Business, and Other segments.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pigeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pigeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.