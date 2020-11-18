Short Interest in OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Increases By 186.9%

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 186.9% from the October 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OCLN opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. OriginClear has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $352,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Get OriginClear alerts:

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. OriginClear had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 125.91%. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter.

OriginClear, Inc provides water treatment solutions. The company licenses its Electro Water Separation technology worldwide to treat heavily polluted waters, as well as to remove harmful micro-contaminants from drinking water using minimal energy, chemicals, and materials. It also designs and manufactures a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial, and pure water applications.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for OriginClear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OriginClear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.