Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Increases By 200.0%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Great Wall Motor stock opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. Great Wall Motor has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46.

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

