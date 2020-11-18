Short Interest in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Rises By 181.3%

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 181.3% from the October 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRZBY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.