Short Interest in Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Drops By 77.9%

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 77.9% from the October 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCAUY opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. Brilliance China Automotive has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50.

BCAUY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brilliance China Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brilliance China Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

