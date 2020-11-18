Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Declines By 80.3%

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 80.3% from the October 15th total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BGY stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $5.96.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
