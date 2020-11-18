Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Declines By 80.3%

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 80.3% from the October 15th total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BGY stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $5.96.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 6.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 39,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 20.4% during the second quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 16.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 43.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.