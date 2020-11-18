Short Interest in Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Rises By 200.0%

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of BCMXY opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Bank of Communications has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.32.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of Communications had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter.

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services primarily in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

