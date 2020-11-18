Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.50 EPS

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($1.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sequential Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 128.55%.

Shares of SQBG stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. Sequential Brands Group has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Sequential Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns various consumer brands in the active and lifestyle categories. The company licenses its brands for a range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, fashion accessories, and home goods. Its brands include Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, Joe's, GAIAM, Ellen Tracy, William Rast, Heelys, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, and Nevados.

