Sei Investments Co. Sells 16,472 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,472 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $20,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $375.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $374.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.76. The firm has a market cap of $105.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

A number of analysts have commented on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

