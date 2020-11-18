Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,344,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 285,446 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $23,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COG. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $1,014,643.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

COG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

