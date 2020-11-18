Sei Investments Co. Has $23.14 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,890 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $23,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 23,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 165,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.27.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 112,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $5,715,599.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,837 shares in the company, valued at $26,025,844.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Ray G. Young sold 49,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $2,451,980.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 448,998 shares in the company, valued at $22,458,879.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 380,639 shares of company stock worth $19,087,445 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ADM opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $52.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average is $43.21.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

