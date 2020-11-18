Sei Investments Co. Has $20.46 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Parker-Hannifin worth $20,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $264,421,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 113.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,474,000 after acquiring an additional 546,242 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 27.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,245,000 after acquiring an additional 257,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 25.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,175,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,439,000 after acquiring an additional 235,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3,398.7% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 241,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,244,000 after acquiring an additional 234,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $263.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.05. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $269.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $266,647.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,333.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 9,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.48, for a total value of $2,005,858.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,857,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,956 shares of company stock worth $13,181,558. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PH. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.07.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.