SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Raised to $215.00

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIMB Group Holdings Bhd started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.10.

SEA stock opened at $170.62 on Wednesday. SEA has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $187.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.08 and a beta of 1.44.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SEA will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

