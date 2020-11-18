SEA (NYSE:SE) Given “Neutral” Rating at Bank of America

SEA (NYSE:SE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $174.00 price objective on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $164.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SE. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on SEA from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.10.

SE opened at $170.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. SEA has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $187.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.08 and a beta of 1.44.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative return on equity of 107.94% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SEA will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SEA by 18.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,674 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SEA by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,849 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SEA by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,637 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 23.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

