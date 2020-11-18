Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,365 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $42,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $57.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.96. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

