Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,952 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 706.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.03.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

