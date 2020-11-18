Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €6.50 by Warburg Research

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) received a €6.50 ($7.65) target price from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.93% from the stock’s previous close.

SHA has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.40 ($7.53) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.74 ($7.93).

Shares of FRA:SHA opened at €6.44 ($7.58) on Wednesday. Schaeffler AG has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.69). The business has a 50-day moving average of €5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.19.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

