SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of SBA Communications worth $142,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SBA Communications by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 687,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,654,000 after buying an additional 41,701 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 32.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 583.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in SBA Communications by 206.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after buying an additional 26,136 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 21.5% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBAC opened at $298.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,867.26 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $305.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.55. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $205.20 and a 12-month high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.69.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

