Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.12

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.12 and last traded at $66.12, with a volume of 12695 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.19.

RHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cfra raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 24.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 64,829 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 16.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 50,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 456.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 30,465 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 34.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 21,646 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.