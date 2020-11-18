RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Releases Earnings Results

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RGC Resources had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 12.97%.

Shares of RGC Resources stock opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. RGC Resources has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of -0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

RGCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,146 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

