Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $118.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.12. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $168.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.53. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 85.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.