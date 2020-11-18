RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a negative net margin of 219.39%.

RDHL stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $303.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. RedHill Biopharma has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $11.35.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

RDHL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal diseases. The company promotes various gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori bacterial infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.