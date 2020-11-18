Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Walt Disney (DIS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) recently:

11/13/2020 – The Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/13/2020 – The Walt Disney was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $124.00.

11/13/2020 – The Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – The Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $146.00 to $166.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – The Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $142.00 to $156.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – The Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – The Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $165.00.

11/13/2020 – The Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $136.00 to $155.00.

11/12/2020 – The Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2020 – The Walt Disney had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2020 – The Walt Disney was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2020 – The Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2020 – The Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $118.00 to $136.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/1/2020 – The Walt Disney was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $144.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.25. The company has a market capitalization of $261.12 billion, a PE ratio of -233.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,283. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 6,696 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 999,237 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $123,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 52.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,407 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares during the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $6,204,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 125,977 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,631,000 after buying an additional 11,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

