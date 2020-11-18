Reading International (NASDAQ:RDIB) Shares Gap Up to $18.08

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.08, but opened at $21.60. Reading International shares last traded at $22.67, with a volume of 28 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reading International stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Reading International were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

