RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Issues Earnings Results

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RCM Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%.

Shares of RCM Technologies stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. RCM Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.58.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

