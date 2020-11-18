Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in October

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS RZREF opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. Razor Energy has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12.

Razor Energy Company Profile

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it operated assets in the Swan Hills area covering 199,200 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 89,440 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 79,902 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

