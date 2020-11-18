Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in October

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
OTCMKTS RZREF opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. Razor Energy has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12.
Razor Energy Company Profile
