Ranpak (NASDAQ:PACK) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.69

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PACK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.69 and last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 1921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75.

Ranpak (NASDAQ:PACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ranpak during the third quarter worth $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ranpak by 516.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ranpak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Ranpak during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000.

About Ranpak (NASDAQ:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp. and its subsidiaries provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

