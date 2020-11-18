Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,367 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,867 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,119,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Dell Technologies by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,065,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,792,000 after purchasing an additional 733,459 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Dell Technologies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,096,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,981,000 after purchasing an additional 732,664 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,453,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,810,000 after purchasing an additional 648,981 shares during the period. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

DELL stock opened at $67.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.38 and a 200 day moving average of $57.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $71.45.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 129.04%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 29,712 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,933,954.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,957,479.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,900 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $188,848.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,853.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 909,028 shares of company stock valued at $61,049,812. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DELL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.