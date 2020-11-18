Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 58,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.0% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the third quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $5,404,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $3,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,245,600 shares of company stock valued at $498,887,672 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.62.

Shares of KKR opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $39.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day moving average is $33.20.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.79 million. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.