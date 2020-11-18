Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 20.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the third quarter worth $124,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Wabtec by 118.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wabtec by 30.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in Wabtec during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Wabtec during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $71.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.46. Wabtec Co. has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $81.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. Wabtec’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Wabtec’s payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Wabtec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Wabtec from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Melius assumed coverage on Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wabtec from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $2,306,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,503.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 161,561 shares of company stock worth $11,169,902 over the last three months. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

