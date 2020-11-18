Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 61.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,002 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the second quarter worth $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the third quarter worth $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vale by 90.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 110.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Vale had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VALE. ValuEngine downgraded Vale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vale from $16.30 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys, which are raw materials needed for steelmaking. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Coal and Base Metals. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the extraction of iron ore and the production of pellets, manganese ore, iron alloys, and coal and logistics services.

