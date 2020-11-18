Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 6,025 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,025 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Square by 31.4% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 17,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Square by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,412,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Square by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 480,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at about $2,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Compass Point raised shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Square from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.85.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total transaction of $593,756.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,729.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total transaction of $446,710.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,202,753.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 581,819 shares of company stock worth $100,603,974 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $187.90 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $201.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.80 and its 200 day moving average is $132.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.06 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

