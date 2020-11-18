Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,964 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $263,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 18.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 35.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 412.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 45,529 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $5,782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at $90,396,828.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $431,299.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 316,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,123,994.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,275 shares of company stock valued at $15,649,760 in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $113.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $127.50.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.09.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

