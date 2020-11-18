Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $788,000 Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,264 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Centene by 1,386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,456,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,577 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,159,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Centene by 171.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,339,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,145,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $21,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,907 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene stock opened at $67.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day moving average of $63.67.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

