Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $583,059,000 after purchasing an additional 116,044 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,337,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,884,000 after purchasing an additional 25,567 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Biogen by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,778,000 after purchasing an additional 566,347 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Biogen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 715,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,539,000 after acquiring an additional 235,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $248.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.29. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $318.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.74.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

