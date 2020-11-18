Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $755,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 38.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 23.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $208.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.25. The firm has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,086.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Kindy sold 13,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total value of $2,831,384.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.27.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

