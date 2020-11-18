Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Short Interest Down 80.0% in October

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of QNTO opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96. Quaint Oak Bancorp has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers deposit products, such as savings accounts, non-interest bearing business and consumer checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential loans, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial business, and other consumer loans.

