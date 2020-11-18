Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Short Interest Down 80.0% in October

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of QNTO opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96. Quaint Oak Bancorp has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%.

About Quaint Oak Bancorp

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers deposit products, such as savings accounts, non-interest bearing business and consumer checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential loans, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial business, and other consumer loans.

